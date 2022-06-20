Kumkum Bhagya, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea falls unconscious

In today’s episode, Ranbir learns that Prachi has gone to Sarita’s house. Aaliya smiles seeing all of Prachi's things missing from her room. Prachi tells Sahana she wanted love filled with trust and respect but his love never gave her that. Stanley knocks on their door and Ranbir comes inside. He requests her to give him some time and she will get all the answers.

Rhea asks where Ranbir is. He comes with Stanley and Prachi. Rhea thinks they won't be together in some time. Ranbir gets everyone's attention and says life doesn't give you chances but love gives you the chance to fix your mistakes. The clock strikes 12 and Rhea falls unconscious. They rush to the hospital. Ranbir thinks she fainted because of the drink. Prachi tells Sahana Rhea will be fine. Ranbir tells Stanley not to tell anyone about what he planned with Rhea. He says we planned so much but it's fine as good things take time.

Prachi thinks Ranbir was probably about to say that he knew about the pregnancy but then cries saying it will be just her imagination. Ranbir goes to Prachi and as he's about to say something to her, Aaliya comes and says Pallavi wants to talk to him and it's urgent. Pallavi scolds Ranbir for walking around with Prachi, while Rhea is in the hospital. The doctor comes out and says it's good news as Rhea is pregnant. Everyone gets shocked. Ranbir thinks how is this possible and thinks of her sign on the divorce papers.

