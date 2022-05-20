Kumkum Bhagya, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir's condition gets critical

Today's episode begins with Aaliya telling Rhea that whosoever stabbed Ranbir, attacked him because he was trying to save Prachi's mangalsutra. Aaliya manipulates Rhea against Prachi and says she shall handle everything. Prachi cries for Ranbir in front of Sahana. Prachi tells Sahana that Ranbir needs to come to his senses as she wishes to tell him about their child.

Rhea tells Pallavi about the whole stabbing incident. She tells Pallavi that Prachi convinced Ranbir that her mangalsutra is more precious than his life. Pallavi gets raged knowing Prachi is behind everything. Rhea and Aaliya smile. Prachi cries and asks Ranbir to wake up. Pallavi comes into the room and asks Prachi to utter the truth. Prachi asks her what is wrong. Pallavi blames Prachi for her son's condition. Rhea blames Prachi for calling the goons over there. Prachi asks her to shut up and that she was fighting the goons alone. Sahana backs Prachi.

Pallavi feels dizzy and Prachi asks if she took medicine. Pallavi asks her to leave as her BP increases seeing Prachi. The doctor asks Pallavi to rest. Prachi visits Ranbir and apologizes for his condition. She places Ranbir's hand on her stomach. Suddenly, Ranbir's condition gets critical. Prachi calls the doctor. The nurse asks her to leave. While moving out, Prachi is about to fall and her gynaec holds her. She asks Prachi to take care of herself. The gynaec asks Sahana to take care of her sister. She asks Prachi to go home or she would disclose everything to Pallavi.

