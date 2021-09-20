Kumkum Bhagya, 20th September 2021, Written Update: Will Sid discover Rhea's true intentions?

In today's episode, Tanu informs Abhi's family that they will be moving to Pragya's house shortly. They are all ecstatic. Pragya pays a visit to Sushma. She questions if Sushma is upset with her for allowing Tanu and Alia to stay at the house. Sushma questions Pragya about how she came to this conclusion without thinking about the consequences and why she's acting so casual about Abhi. Pragya maintains that her view on the past has evolved and that all she is concerned about now is Abhi's wellbeing. Pragya tries to make her case, and she wants Sushma to back her up.

In front of Sid, Rhea puts on a show. She claims that she felt horrible about everything Sid said to her. She attempts to make Sid feel guilty. She tells Sid, "I hate you."

Ranbir is upset. Prachi inquires as to why, but they are interrupted by the discovery of a cockroach, which Ranbir tries to catch. He attempts to persuade Prachi that the cockroach has vanished, but she refuses and says she will sleep in Daadi's room. This results in a humorous situation.

Rhea tells Sid that he doesn't respect their relationship and marriage. Rhea confronts Sid about why he was gossiping about her with Ranbir. She accuses him of mentally torturing her. Sid tries to make his point, but Rhea isn't interested in hearing him out. She then asks him to sleep outside since she needs space. Rhea hears the conversation between Daadi and Prachi.

Rhea goes to Ranbir's room. Ranbir considers himself fortunate to have Prachi as a wife. Rhea breaks down in tears as she declares her desire to marry him. Ranbir is shocked. Rhea asks him not to misunderstand her. She claims that her marriage to Sid is not going well. Ranbir tells her not to cry and to wipe her tears. He says he'll look into it, that Sidharth is a kind man. She then wants him to pledge not to tell Sid about any of this. Despite his vows, Ranbir resolves to do something to bring Rhea and Sid closer together.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

