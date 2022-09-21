Kumkum Bhagya, 20th September 2022, Written Update: The Kohlis fall unconscious
In the previous episode, Rhea’s plan backfired at her.
In today’s episode, Rahul tells the Kohlis that Rhea tried to buy him. Rhea tells them that it's nonsense. Manish tells him not to waste time and asks him to take the jewelry. Rahul asks Aaliya to give the necklace. Another goon asks for Prachi's ring. She tells him that it's her mother's and she won't give it. Ranbir goes in front of her. Siddharth asks the goon to leave her. Ranbir beats them up. Priya comes there and fires in the air. Ranbir takes Prachi and Siddharth takes Rhea and they run away. The goon laughs finding the bag and takes it.
Priya overhears Siddharth and Rhea talking. Siddharth tells Rhea that he used to think she loved him but she didn't. Ranbir and Prachi come there. Siddharth tells Ranbir that Rhea is just jealous of Prachi. Aaliya blackmails Siddharth again. He apologizes to Ranbir and tells him not to take his words seriously. Priya comes there and aims the gun at them. Prachi coughs. Priya tells Ranbir to take her and give her water. Mihika calls Prachi and tells her that one guy has made a powder, if anybody inhales it they will faint. Prachi tells Ranbir everything. She tells him that she has no plan.
Priya brings Rhea, Aaliya and the others. Prachi comes there and tells everyone everything. She tells everyone to open the doors and windows but they don't listen. Everyone faints. Sahana gains consciousness and wakes Aryan up. Ranbir gains consciousness and goes to Prachi. He gets worried when she doesn't respond.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
