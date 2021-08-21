Kumkum Bhagya, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Sushma suggests Pragya to bring Abhi back in her life

This episode begins with Pallavi taunting Prachi and asking her to behave properly and maintain Pallavi’s image in front of the society. Dadi questions Rhea and asks her that does she even know how to cook, Rhea lies and says that she has learnt it over past year. She ventures into the kitchen and asks the help to leave. Prachi is excited and starts working in her kitchen, she thinks that it isn’t a competition as they are sisters. Meanwhile, Rhea thinks that she will make sure to beat Prachi in the competition.

Later, Prachi goes to Rhea’s kitchen to ask for some ingredients but she is surprised to find out that Rhea isn’t in the kitchen and nor has she begun with the cooking. She panics and searches for Rhea and hence goes to her room and she is surprised to find out that Rhea is getting manicure and pedicure. Later, Rhea informs her pedicurist that she won’t cook the food but would rather order it from a nice restaurant.

On the other side, Tanu informs Alia that she went over to Pragya. Alia gets angry and asks her what was the need, and hence, Tanu informs her that she went there with an offer that would fetch them some profit.

Sushma is worried and thinks of a way to bring Pragya out of the sticky situation. She meets Pragya and suggests her the only way out of the situation is accepting Tanu’s offer. Pragya is shocked after hearing this statement but Sushma tells her that Gaurav has filled a case in the court and the only way out is by bringing Abhi back in her life. Pragya says that she can’t buy Abhi but Sushma says that it isn’t about buying but about solving the issue. Sushma insists but Pragya is firm on her decision. After much back and forth, Pragya is still stern on he decision but Sushma asked her to rethink.

