Kumkum Bhagya, 21 January 2022, Written Update: Sahana talks to Ranbir about the child

In today's episode, Prachi tells Rhea that she should not have called the cops. Rhea says that she wanted to punish her for the robbery. Prachi claims that Rhea was aware of her intention to take only the documents, but she blamed her for taking the jewellery. Prachi says that she has won since Ranbir took time away from his important meeting to come to her help because he still loves her. Rhea reminds her that Ranbir was just concerned about the family's reputation.

Prachi calms down for the sake of the baby. She tells her baby that Ranbir loves kids and that he was overjoyed to learn that Sahana was expecting a child. She adds that she was unable to tell Ranbir the truth about her pregnancy, which would have brought him the greatest joy of his life.

Ranbir thinks of Prachi as he walks down the street. He speaks with a man who is sleeping on the roadside. The man says that he has a big house, but his wife kicked him out. He confides in Ranbir about his troubles. He asks Ranbir to tell him about his love story. Ranbir opens up about his love life. His life, he says, is too complicated. The man explains that it's not difficult; he only needs to make Prachi jealous by being lovely to Rhea, and Prachi will return to him and proclaim her love.

When Ranbir returns home, he is about to fall, but Prachi catches him. Ranbir asks her to leave him alone, claiming that he doesn't need her help. Prachi states that she would prefer not to help.

Prachi wonders why she is feeling so bad when she wanted it to happen, and she notices her tears in the mirror and cautions herself, questioning why he is affecting her. She recalls Sushma's words. When Ranbir sees Sahana, he asks if she is okay and invites her to a casual talk. Sahana says that she wants to inform him about the child.

