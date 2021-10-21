Kumkum Bhagya, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Pragya scolds Abhi for visiting Gaurav’s office

In today's episode, Ranbir flirts with Prachi. He invites her to dine with him at a restaurant. Prachi claims to be preoccupied. When she is ready to go, she stumbles, but Ranbir catches her and apologises for the water on the floor, but Prachi says that she has not forgiven him. Ranbir then threatens to kiss her if she does not forgive him, but she claims she is not upset and has forgiven him. Prachi says she won't be angry no matter what he does.

Pragya chides Abhi for going to Gaurav's office. He explains that when he spotted the missed calls from Gaurav on Alia's phone, he was concerned for her safety. Abhi expresses concern for Pragya as well, saying that he doesn't want Alia to repeat her mistakes and that he doesn't want anyone to suffer loss. Abhi then discusses the blunders that led them to this point, where they have a relationship but no feelings. Pragya is relieved that he didn't drink alcohol today since she doesn't like it when he does.

Siddharth asks Rhea where she's going as she's ready to go to sleep outside. He claims he's had enough of her outbursts and wants her to express what she wants from their relationship. Rhea continues to shout at him. He becomes furious and exits the room.

Pragya receives a call from her colleague asking her to come to the office and inspect the renovation. Abhi offers to help her when she is unable to attend to the task. While sleeping on the bed, they make a pillow wall. Abhi strews all the pillows across the bed.

Prachi praises Siddharth. Rhea learns about the relationship Prachi and Siddharth share.

Gaurav tries to call Alia. Abhi teases Pragya about her heels.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 20th October 2021, Written Update: Gaurav makes a plan against Pragya