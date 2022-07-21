Kumkum Bhagya, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Pallavi stops Prachi from leaving the house

In today’s episode, Ranbir thinks Prachi can’t leave him. Prachi thinks that it’s too late and she can’t stay back. She gets ready to go but Pallavi comes and stops her. She tells her that she won’t leave the house and asks her to drop her bag. She tells Prachi that she is her daughter-in-law and she won’t let her leave. Everyone gets shocked. She takes Prachi inside the room and apologizes to her saying that she let Aaliya manipulate her all this while but she realizes her mistake.

She tells that she knows she made her cry and must’ve told so many hurtful things and asks her to forgive her. Prachi cries. Pallavi tells her that she let Aaliya and Rhea call her names and she was blind to see her kindness. She asks her to forgive her. Prachi asks her not to say this and Pallavi goes to get water. Prachi cries and Sahana comes and consoles her. Ranbir thinks that it’s good that she’s staying back. Rhea goes to her room and gets furious. Aaliya comes and asks her to calm down.

Rhea tells that she can’t believe Pallavi stopped Prachi from leaving and tells that she can’t handle this so she’s going to go out and act as if she’s leaving the house to prove to Prachi that she’s better. Pallavi comes and gives water to Prachi and asks her if they can have a new start where their relationship is going to be of mother and daughter. She apologizes and tells that she can’t change the past but she wants to make the future right. She caresses her and Prachi gets emotional and cries.

