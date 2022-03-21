Kumkum Bhagya, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Rhea suspects Ranbir

In today’s episode, Ranbir looks at Prachi sleeping and thinks he wants to see her sleep peacefully every time. He switches off her alarm so she can sleep peacefully and goes to the washroom and sleeps. The next morning, he sneaks out of her room and thinks one day they’ll actually sleep together on the bed but for that, he’ll have to prove his innocence. He goes to Rhea’s room and starts searching for evidence but Rhea enters the room and questions him about what is he doing in her room. He tells he’s searching for his shirt and she asks him not to lie. He tells he isn’t as that shirt was given by Pallavi and she asks him to relax as she was just kidding and he leaves.

Prachi wakes up and wonders why the alarm didn’t ring as she woke up so late. Sahana goes and tells Dida that she thinks Rhea drugged Ranbir and slept with him and Dida promises her to find out the truth and prove Ranbir’s innocence as she’s sure he loves Prachi. Rhea goes and tells Aaliya that Ranbir was in her room as he knows she did something and starts panicking. Aaliya asks her to calm down. On the other hand, Prachi tells Ranbir that she knows he was the one who switched off her alarm and asks him if he slept beside her. He tells he slept in the washroom as he’s aware of how she’d react and asks if she has a problem. She tells she would’ve slept with her husband unlike him and he asks her to stop taunting him.

Rhea tells Aaliya that Ranbir was checking her wardrobe and told he was finding for his shirt but she knows he’s lying as he can’t lie properly and tells her life is ruined if Ranbir gets to know. They decide to find out if Ranbir was lying or not.

