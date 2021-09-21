Kumkum Bhagya, 21st September 2021, Written Update: Will Pragya find out about Alia and Tanu's plans?

In today's episode, Tanu and Abhi's family relocate to Pragya's home. Pragya receives Dadi's blessing. Dadi is pleased with Pragya. Mitali is relieved to be back in a better house after such a long period. Pragya and Alia are staring at each other, their minds racing with numerous ideas.

Dadi tells Pragya not to worry about what society thinks of her since she knows the truth. When Abhi wakes up, he is thrilled to see Dadi. Dadi advises Abhi to abstain from alcohol. Pragya and Abhi engage in a friendly brawl. Abhi learns that Pragya invited Tanu and his family to her house after Dadi leaves by saying she'll store clothing in her cupboard.

Abhi inquires as to why she allowed Tanu and Alia to come in after she had a dispute with them. Dadi turns around and says that if she doesn't, Alia and Tanu would take him to their previous residence. Pragya tells Abhi to relax and not think too much. Although Abhi claims he doesn't want to consider, Dadi believes she still loves him. He claims that he is aware that this is not the case and that they are both aware that she has brought him here just to help Gaurav.

Dadi prays to the Almighty. Tanu and Alia talk about a plan that will be implemented tonight. Sushma overhears their talk. They contemplate evicting Pragya from her home. Dadi meets Sushma. Dadi expresses gratitude to Sushma for supporting Pragya and being by her side throughout.

Rhea wakes up thinking about the previous night and is certain that Ranbir would accept and adore her. She claims she will not be satisfied till she has Ranbir back in her life. Ranbir reflects on his interaction with Rhea and Sid. Prachi approaches Ranbir and inquires about his thoughts. Prachi informs him that she is aware of his thoughts about Sid and Rhea. Prachi and Ranbir have a light-hearted discussion. She assures him that everything would be okay a sSid adores Rhea.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

