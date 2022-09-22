Kumkum Bhagya, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir saves Prachi

In today’s episode, Prachi's condition deteriorates. Rhea wakes up and sees Ranbir trying to wake Prachi. Sahana tells Aryan that she has tied the goons up. Ranbir sprinkles water on Prachi and tells her that he can't live without her. Prachi's hand drops. Rhea smiles. Aaliya tells Pallavi she will go check on Rhea. Ranbir goes to Jai and asks him what's the solution. He tells Ranbir mouth to mouth CPR might work. Rahul tells Dida that they did this to teach Aaliya a lesson. She tells him that Prachi's life is in danger because of it and that they should have taken revenge without risking lives.

Ranbir runs to Prachi and gives her mouth to mouth. Everyone gets shocked. Prachi wakes up and pushes him away. Ranbir goes behind her. Rhea goes after him and holds his hand. She tells him that Prachi doesn't belong to him anymore. She tells him if she was also dying would he kiss her and save her life too? Ranbir tells her he loves Prachi and that's why he saved her.