Kumkum Bhagya, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea tries to challenge Prachi

In today's episode, Rhea and Prachi get into a big argument. Pallavi asks Vikram to stay at home as it's Renu’s first wedding anniversary. He thinks it's unusual that she's throwing a party at her house for someone's anniversary. She explains that Renu is her friend's daughter and that she wishes to present Rhea and Ranbir as a couple.

Ranbir considers using Prachi's room for having a bath. He enters the room and does not find Prachi. He rushes to take a bath. Prachi enters her room and finds that the door is open. She notices that Ranbir has come to use the restroom. While Ranbir and Prachi quarrel, the washroom door is locked. She tries to open the door. He discovers that the door is jammed.

When Shaina calls Rhea, she asks her to come over and help her. Ranbir and Prachi attempt to open the door. Rhea arrives to call Prachi. Prachi informs Rhea that she is in the restroom. When Rhea inquires about Ranbir, Ranbir closes Prachi's mouth. Rhea walks out of the room. Prachi yells to Rhea that Ranbir is with her. Prachi asks Ranbir to get her out of the washroom.

Pallavi enters Prachi's room and hears her yelling for help. Ranbir seeks Pallavi's help in unlocking the door. Pallavi goes to look for help. Pallavi informs Rhea that Prachi is locked in the bathroom with Ranbir. Pallavi asks her to get Prachi and Ranbir out of the restroom. They run into the room and ask the servant to repair the lock.

Prachi tells Ranbir that she cannot stand being around him. She feels terrible and goes to vomit. He helps her and assures her that she will feel better soon. Prachi recalls a time when Ranbir was curious to learn about her pregnancy. She is moved by his gesture and decides to inform him about their pregnancy. Rhea and Pallavi successfully open the door. Ranbir tells Prachi to not be afraid and to finish her statement.

