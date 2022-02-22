Kumkum Bhagya, 22 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir apologises to Prachi

In today’s episode, Prachi tells she won the challenge. Rhea tells the true winner is the one who has Ranbir. Prachi tells Ranbir himself put the kumkum on her and tells they can argue about this after she gets out of jail. The inspector locks her up. Rhea tells her she’s making a big mistake and Prachi tells her biggest mistake was to trust her. Rhea warns her that she won’t spare her and Prachi tells she will be ready to face anything and leaves crying.

Dida comes out and asks her why is she crying. Prachi tells her sister in jail because of her and tells she doesn’t like whatever’s happening. Dida tells Prachi to stand with the truth and tells her not to worry. Sahana tells Prachi that she will win as they’re with her. Pallavi asks Sahana to come with her in the car and Prachi tells she’ll take a cab. Rhea wonders if Ranbir also wanted to put the kumkum on Prachi. She thinks she couldn’t even celebrate her honeymoon.

The ladies question Ranbir why he's with Rhea when he has such a beautiful wife. Ranbir apologises to Prachi and asks for her forgiveness. Prachi doesn't respond and he keeps apologising. Prachi asks him to stop and Ranbir tells he'll drop the NGO ladies. Prachi tells Pallavi took the car. Then, Ranbir and Prachi go home. Vikram tells Rhea will be released in the morning. Pallavi tells Prachi to not enter the house. Aaliya asks Prachi what audacity she had to do that drama in the police station. Prachi tells she has a lot to tell too, but she won’t.

