Kumkum Bhagya, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Rhea conspires against Prachi and Siddharth

In today's episode, Rhea comes to Sid's cabin to hunt for proof, such as photographs of Prachi and Sid from previous business trips. Peon shows up and informs Rhea that Sid is in the canteen.

Prachi and Sid enjoy a casual discussion in the canteen as Prachi prepares to leave to look for Ranbir. Sid stops her, asks her to sit with him for a while, holding her hand. Rhea sees Prachi and Siddharth in the canteen and clicks their picture discreetly. Prachi and Sid have a conversation about Ranbir and Rhea.

Rhea visits Ranbir in his cabin. Rhea and Ranbir discuss Sid and Prachi, respectively, and claim that their spouses are too busy to spend time with them. Sid tells Prachi that he and Rhea would never fall in love. Prachi asks him not to think about such things and tells him that everything will be fine in a short time.

Alia receives a phone call from Gaurav. She tells him about Pragya and Abhi's discussion which she overheard. Mitali interrogates Alia about why she was conversing with Gaurav. Mitali says that Gaurav is not good. Alia asks her not to interfere in her work.

Rhea later attempts to sow doubts in Ranbir's mind regarding Prachi and Sid. Ranbir, Prachi and Sid strike into a conversation.

Abhi visits the renovation site and instructs workers to rebuild new walls and not to renovate. Gaurav captures everything on his mobile.

Rhea attempts but fails to instil doubt in Ranbir's mind regarding Prachi. Prachi and Sid, according to Ranbir, are good friends and colleagues. He says that Prachi comes to the office, so that he is not distracted.

Abhi approaches Pragya and hands her a cup of coffee. Abhi and Pragya talk about their past.

