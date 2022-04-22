Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Ranbir gets shot

In today’s episode, Nick lies to Ranbir saying Prachi made him attack and then kidnap her. He tells him that he met Prachi through Preethi. Prachi asks him to stop lying. Rhea tells Prachi to just reveal the truth now instead of covering up everything. Tony points a gun at Prachi and Ranbir notices that and runs to protect her but he gets shocked. Dida calls Vikram and finds out that Ranbir has been shot. Ranbir is rushed to the hospital. Rhea blames Prachi for Ranbir's condition. Sahana tells her even Prachi is concerned for Ranbir.

Pallavi shouts at her. Pallavi takes Rhea to a general physician. Prachi watches Ranbir's operation through the glass door and cries. Meanwhile, Nick gets inside their home through the window. Dida feels like someone else is inside the house. Prachi recalls her and Ranbir's conversation about love. Now, she cries and thinks of how their love is complete. Pallavi comes back and blames Prachi again for risking Ranbir’s life.

Pallavi tells that Prachi came into Ranbir's life and ruined everything for him. She cries and tells her that a woman can remarry if her husband dies but a mother can never get her son back if he dies. She tells her Prachi can never understand the pain of a mother as she isn’t one and curses her that she should feel the same pain when Prachi's a mother. Sahana gets angry and tells her she shouldn't curse another mother being a mother herself. Pallavi tells Sahana that Prachi can never be a mother.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 20th April 2022, Written Update: Nick double-crosses Rhea