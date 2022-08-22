Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Rhea tries to manipulate Ranbir

In today’s episode, Vikram cleans Siddharth’s injuries. Pallavi tells him that he has ruined the family name. Vikram asks her to calm down. She tells him that Siddharth’s father had an extra martial affair but he had an affair with his own brother's wife. Vikram shouts at her. Siddharth leaves. The goon calls Aaliya and threatens her to give money. Later, she gives him the money. Rhea tells Ranbir that Siddharth loves Prachi and even she loves him. She tells him that Prachi is lying to him. Aaliya comes there and tells him that Rhea's love is pure.

Sahana hugs Prachi and tells her that Ranbir trusts her and she doesn't know why Siddharth lied. Prachi tells Shahana that she has to talk to Ranbir. Rhea tells Ranbir that they didn't have physical relations before marriage and Prachi shouldn't have done it either. She tells him the truth will not change if he ignores it. Prachi goes to Ranbir. Ranbir thinks about how Siddharth told that Prachi gave the pregnancy news to him first.

Ranbir tells Rhea to go as he has to talk to Prachi. Rhea leaves. She tells Aaliya that they proved Prachi's baby is Siddharth’s but Ranbir still wants to talk to her. Prachi asks Ranbir if he trusts her. He nods his head. He tells her that he loves her but the love is hurting him. He tells her that his heart wants to trust her and asks him why didn't she tell him about her baby.

