Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Pallavi reveals her true intentions

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Prachi that she felt bad that she couldn’t take care of her all this while and was not there to wipe her tears and tells that she will always stay with her daughter and their bond will grow so strong that Ranbir will get jealous. She hugs Prachi. Sahana tells Dida, Vikram, and Ranbir that Pallavi gave water to Prachi and told she will take care of everything. Vikram tells that he’s astonished. Rhea walks towards the door and thinks someone will stop her for sure. Ranbir looks at her and tells she can leave as he doesn’t care. Dida tells there’s no need to worry as Aaliya will take care of her.

She goes and asks Rhea to walk carefully as she might drop the vase. Rhea walks back to her room angrily. Sahana frowns and tells that she isn’t leaving the house. Aaliya asks Rhea why did she come back. Rhea tells that nobody stopped her as they don’t care about her. Pallavi comes and Rhea acts as if she’s cutting her wrist. Pallavi slaps her and asks her to never think of killing herself. Rhea tells Pallavi betrayed her. Ranbir goes and helps Prachi put her clothes back into the cupboard. She tells him that he wants space. He agrees and assures her that he will always be there for her and won’t let anything interfere with their relationship.

He tells he’s happy that she’s staying back and leaves teary-eyed. Pallavi tells her that she was just acting in front of Prachi as she wants Prachi to stay until she delivers the baby as she can’t let her heir go live a middle-class life. She tells that she will claim the custody of the child when it’s born but until then she will pretend to like Prachi even if it’s killing her to do so.

