Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Prachi reveals about her pregnancy

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Sahana that she's a fool for always believing Ranbir. Prachi says everyone is loving Rhea's baby but who will love her baby. Ranbir knocks on the door and Prachi asks him to leave her alone. Prachi cries and Ranbir gets teary-eyed too. Panditayyan comes. Rhea takes the blessings of Kamleshwari Mata. Prachi also takes the blessings for her baby. Aaliya tells her that Rhea is the one pregnant and not Prachi. Mata asks if Prachi is pregnant.

Pallavi tells that Prachi was Ranbir's first wife but could never give them a baby. Pallavi tells Prachi to go call Rhea. Prachi goes to Rhea's room. She says she's happy puja is happening for her baby. She says she's pregnant because it's destiny. Rhea talks about Sid. Prachi gets shocked.

Rhea starts vomiting and thinks she loves the child and even Ranbir will love and take care of her. She tells Prachi anyone can become a wife but only some can become a mother. Prachi says she's pregnant with Ranbir's child. Rhea tells her she's lying. Everyone comes there.

Aaliya says Prachi can't be pregnant. Prachi says she's pregnant with Ranbir's baby. Pallavi tells her to not call the baby Ranbir's. She says only Rhea's baby will be the heir. Rhea tells Pallavi to throw her out. Sahana says only a mother knows about the baby's father. Pallavi says she will never give the family name to the baby. Prachi gets shocked.

