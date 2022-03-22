Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Ranbir vows to prove his innocence

In today’s episode, Prachi recalls Ranbir’s words and goes to talk to him. Rhea and Aaliya come and check Ranbir’s wardrobe while he’s taking a bath. They find the t-shirt he was searching in Rhea’s room and Rhea tells that Ranbir was searching for proof as he doubts her. Prachi comes to the room and Rhea asks her what’s she doing here. Prachi tells she came to talk to Ranbir and Rhea taunts her. Ranbir comes out and asks what’re they doing in his room. Rhea shows him the shirt and tells she found the shirt he was looking for and leaves. Rhea tells Aaliya that she needs to know why Ranbir is doubting her.

Prachi tells Ranbir that he lied to her about him being a man who loves only one woman. He tells he didn’t lie as he still only loves one woman and that’s her. She asks him to stop lying and he tells he snot lying as he’s looking at her face and telling the truth. He tells he doesn’t care about Rhea but he will love Prachi forever no matter what. She tells she doesn’t love him and he tells its fine and takes about him dying and Prachi slaps him and gets teary eyed. He tells he was just saying that even if he dies he won’t let their love die and tells her that she could only raise hand on him as their relationship means something to her as well. He tells he’ll prove his innocence and she leaves.

Sahana comes and hugs Ranbir and tells she’ll help him discover the truth. Then, Sahana finds Preeti with Rhea’s room’s dustbin and asks her to bring water for her. Preeti goes and Sahana finds the medicine and thinks of taking a photo. Later, Aaliya and Rhea also find the dustbin and find the medicine there and think of destroying it.

