Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd November 2021, Written Update: Sushma wants to involve Prachi in business

In today's episode, at the temple, Ranbir and Prachi have a hit and a miss. Sushma visits Pragya and questions her about why she made Prachi like her, knowing that people penalize good deeds. She tells Pragya that Ranbir had sent the divorce papers to Prachi. Sushma continues that she wanted Prachi to go to Ranbir’s house and rebuke him instead of sinking in sorrow. She claims that everyone in the Kohli household despises Prachi. Sushma adds she wants Prachi to grow up and find a sense of balance in her life. She gets an idea of including Prachi in the business to divert her attention away from Ranbir. She says she'll take Prachi so far that even Ranbir's memories won't reach her.

Ranbir and Prachi can sense each other's presence but are unable to see each other. Ranbir tries to fix his car and leave. Prachi leaves from there, without coming into his sight.

Prachi returns home in tears, much to Sushma's displeasure. She informs Prachi that Pragya used to run her business, but due to the circumstances, they had to rename everything to Prachi. She informs Prachi of Pragya's dream project. She adds that she has staff to do the work, but as Pragya 's daughter, she wants Prachi to take over Pragya's dream project. Prachi agrees to take charge of the project. Sushma informs her that they will be departing from the city. She instructs Prachi to pack her belongings and get ready.

Prachi finds it odd that she hasn't seen Ranbir in a month. She believes she is drifting too far from Ranbir. Ranbir and Prachi miss each other. Ranbir harms himself in fury because he can't get over Prachi's memories. Rhea arrives to treat his injuries. He refuses to let her help. Rhea is aware that he is still missing Prachi.

