Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd September 2021, Written Update: Daadi is sceptical about Rhea's motives

In today's episode, Rhea is ecstatic and dances with Ranbir. Daadi notices and senses that everything between Sid and Rhea is fine. Vikram and Daadi are having a lighthearted discussion. They both walk to the study room, but Sid is asleep in the study room, which surprises them. When they inquire as to why he is sleeping here, Sid claims that he was working late and fell asleep while doing so. Daadi, on the other hand, has her concerns and believes that Rhea and Sid are having some misunderstanding.

Pragya and Daadi discuss Abhi's excessive alcohol intake. Alia and Tanu's plot is revealed by Sushma to Pragya. Pragya claims that she is aware that they are after her property and money, and that she is prepared to deal with them.

Prachi makes an effort to be close to Ranbir. All of this is seen by Daadi. Rhea is concerned that Daadi would doubt her intentions, so she also offers breakfast to Sid. Daadi, on the other hand, isn't persuaded and decides to talk to Prachi about it.

Tanu and the family are seated for breakfast, but they do not enjoy it and taunt the maid. Tanu asks Mitali and Farida to join her and Alia in plotting against Pragya to reclaim their former lifestyle. Both of them agree and pledge to support her. Farida claims that she knows how to provoke Daadi against Pragya, causing Daadi to complain to Abhi about Pragya.

Pragya informs Sushma that she learned who provided alcohol to Abhi on the day he slipped from the staircase after seeing the CCTV tape. She dials Sumit's number. Tanu sent the alcohol bottles with Gattu, he informs her. Tanu's acts prompt Pragya to question her.

Sid tells Rhea that he doesn't comprehend what she's doing. She claims she was simply keeping the family in the loop since they shouldn't be aware that things aren't going well between them.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 21st September 2021, Written Update: Will Pragya find out about Alia and Tanu's plans?