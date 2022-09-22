Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir lies to Prachi

In today’s episode, Sahana says if they hadn't tied the goons, they would have suffered. Ranbir says they will call the police. The goons plead with them. Aaliya tells them that they held them at gunpoint but now they are apologizing. Rhea tells Siddharth to free their hands so they can beg for forgiveness. She tells them to rub their noses on the ground. Prachi tells Aaliya even she made a mistake of falsely accusing them, humiliated Priya and hurt her self respect. Prachi tells Ranbir that they will let them go as what they did was because of Aaliya.

Ranbir says Prachi is right and that Aaliya should apologize. Aaliya refuses and leaves. Rhea goes behind her. Rahul, Priya and Manish apologize to Prachi. Prachi tells Priya to come to work in the morning. Prachi tells Sahana that Ranbir asked her to marry Siddharth but he doesn't really want that. Ranbir thinks of his moments with Prachi and drinks. He wonders how he will stay without Prachi and how will he let her go with someone else. Rhea tells Aaliya she's angry with how Prachi has a hold on Ranbir. She tells Rhea to calm down as Prachi is marrying Siddharth.