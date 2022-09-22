Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir lies to Prachi
In the previous episode, Ranbir saved Prachi.
In today’s episode, Sahana says if they hadn't tied the goons, they would have suffered. Ranbir says they will call the police. The goons plead with them. Aaliya tells them that they held them at gunpoint but now they are apologizing. Rhea tells Siddharth to free their hands so they can beg for forgiveness. She tells them to rub their noses on the ground. Prachi tells Aaliya even she made a mistake of falsely accusing them, humiliated Priya and hurt her self respect. Prachi tells Ranbir that they will let them go as what they did was because of Aaliya.
Ranbir says Prachi is right and that Aaliya should apologize. Aaliya refuses and leaves. Rhea goes behind her. Rahul, Priya and Manish apologize to Prachi. Prachi tells Priya to come to work in the morning. Prachi tells Sahana that Ranbir asked her to marry Siddharth but he doesn't really want that. Ranbir thinks of his moments with Prachi and drinks. He wonders how he will stay without Prachi and how will he let her go with someone else. Rhea tells Aaliya she's angry with how Prachi has a hold on Ranbir. She tells Rhea to calm down as Prachi is marrying Siddharth.
Aaliya tells Rhea to ignite a fire in Prachi so that she leaves on her own. Prachi goes to Ranbir's room and switches on the light. She tells him that she wants to talk to him but he's drunk. He asks her why there is no intensity in her promises. She asks him if that time when he saved her, he had other feelings in his heart. He tells her that he didn't have feelings and turns around and wipes his tears. Prachi also gets emotional. He tells her that he has no feelings for her and that she can marry Siddharth and start a family with him.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir saves Prachi