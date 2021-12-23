Kumkum Bhagya, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea and Alia meet a Lawyer

In today's episode, Prachi worries about Ranbir learning of her pregnancy. Pallavi warns Ranbir to stay away from Prachi. Rhea asserts that she has the right to claim her rights and says to people that Ranbir has proposed her for marriage. Ranbir claims that he was only concerned about Prachi. Later, Prachi goes to see Ranbir. He asks her why she told Rhea about him caring for her. She tells him that he cared for her and he has to answer Rhea. He asks if she will hurt him by making fun of his love and feelings. She calls him heartless. He asks her to share her feelings if she wants.

Rhea is concerned when she discovers that the servant did not prepare any refreshments for the guests. Rhea asks the servant to get the caterer's mobile number. When Prachi comes to visit, Rhea is irritated. Prachi vows to demean Rhea before the guests. Prachi saves Rhea from falling. They are having a sisterly moment. Prachi considers helping Rhea.

Prachi informs Pallavi that Rhea doesn’t know how to handle any work. Pallavi goes to help Rhea. Rhea does not want Pallavi to be aware of the issue. Pallavi inquires as to what is going on. Rhea mentions that she is prepping for the party. Rhea informs her that the caterer has not been arranged. Pallavi says it was Rhea's fault and should have known how to manage things. She says she'll call the caterer. The servant says that Prachi saved them by informing Pallavi. She asks Rhea to thank Prachi. Rhea believes Prachi did it on purpose to get Pallavi to scold her. She asks Alia for the lawyer’s address.

Alia and Rhea meet the lawyer. According to the lawyer, Prachi and Ranbir's relationship would terminate without a divorce once she signs the documents. Rhea reads the clause in which Prachi declares her marriage to be a forgery and ends it with her consent.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea tries to challenge Prachi