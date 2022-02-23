Kumkum Bhagya, 23 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir gets angry at Pallavi

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Pallavi that she doesn’t want to fight with her. Pallavi tells her that she’s aware of her thoughts. Prachi tells she respects her so she’ll stay quiet. Pallavi asks her why her respect wasn’t shown in the police station when she made Ranbir put kumkum on her. Prachi tells she had to do it since Pallavi removed her kumkum by throwing water on her. Ranbir gets shocked and asks Pallavi if it’s true and says he didn’t expect this from her and leaves.

Vikram asks everyone to go sleep. Pallavi tells they need each other’s support. Vikram tells her that she can’t even recognise her mistakes. Ranbir tells Prachi that he knows she likes him, that’s why she made him put the kumkum. Prachi says she only did that to win the challenge. He says she looks pretty with the kumkum. Next day, Rhea comes home and starts breaking things. Prachi comes out and Rhea says she wanted to disturb her sleep. Ranbir comes and Rhea hugs him. He asks her if she’s fine and Prachi goes back inside her room.

Then, Prachi goes to the hospital as she has stomach pain and Rhea follows her and thinks she’s hiding something. Pallavi asks Ranbir if he’s still angry at her. Ranbir asks her how can she do this and tells he never expected this from her. She tells him he shouldn’t care and he should only focus on Rhea. She asks him if he’s still in love with Prachi. Aaliya comes and asks Pallavi to come with her. Ranbir thinks he can never get over Prachi.

