Kumkum Bhagya 23 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi curses Prachi

This episode begins with Prachi and Rhea having an uncomfortable moment with each other which is followed by complete silence. Later, Ranbir asks Prachi about their conversation to which she replies saying that they couldn’t talk to each other and Rhea behaved oddly as if Prachi was a stranger. Meanwhile, Ranbir informs Siddharth that he has booked the morning flight tickets and that they will be visiting Pallavi tomorrow. Siddharth prepares himself and Rhea for Pallavi’s reaction.

Pallavi asks Ranbir the reason why he showed up. At that very moment, Siddharth shows up along with a veiled woman (Rhea). This infuriates Pallavi and she asks them to leave the house. She reminds Siddharth of the reason that led her to disown Ranbir and that he had made the same mistake as him and now he needs to pay for it. Prachi intervenes and asks Pallavi to reconsider and hear Siddharth out. Pallavi asks Prachi to stay out of this as she was the reason why her family was ruined. Pallavi reminisces Ranbir’s birth and says that her entire world revolved around him but Prachi came along and changed everything.

She also curses Prachi saying that she too will become a mother of a son who does similar deeds like Ranbir and will have to undergo the same trauma as she did. Prachi tries to console Pallavi by saying that even though Ranbir stays in another house, his heart belongs in here with his family and although they have been apart for 2 years, he remembers her every day.

Pallavi retaliates saying that all this sweet talk won’t change anything.

Will Prachi be able to change Pallavi? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 22 July 2021, Written Update: Rhea and Siddarth get married