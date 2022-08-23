Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Siddharth feels bad for lying

In today’s episode, Prachi asks Ranbir if he doesn’t trust her. He asks her why did she not tell him that she was pregnant but told Siddharth first. She asks him not to take his name and asks if he believes Aaliya, Rhea and Siddharth. He tells her that its hard to not believe Siddharth when he agreed to the claims and she gets shocked. She asks him how could he say this. He tells her that he has no idea what all he wanted to do for her. He tells that he got her that apartment so they can live there together and start their family and he was all ready but now things are not in a good way.

He tells that he wants to believe her but questions her how. She tells that if he doesn’t trust her then they can’t move ahead in their relationship and goes to her room and cries hugging Sahana. She tells Sahana that Ranbir doesn’t trust her. Ranbir feels frustrated and cries. Siddharth bumps into Ranbir but Ranbir asks him to go. Sahana goes to confront Ranbir but doesn’t find him. Siddharth ends up in Aaliya’s room and asks her how could she try to kill his life. Rhea tells Aaliya that it wasn’t necessary.

He tells that she’s cruel to bring his sister into the matter and tells that he lied to save his sister but hurt his brother’s feelings. Aaliya tells him that if he wants to hide the truth that he has a step-sister then he needs to lie for them. Rhea tells him that she never liked him. Siddharth tells they’re pathetic. Rhea and Aaliya laugh at his misery while he cries. They feel glad that he lied so it benefited them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Rhea tries to manipulate Ranbir