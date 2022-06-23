Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Rhea’s pregnancy ritual starts

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Prachi that even if she shows medical report stating that the baby is Ranbir’s, her baby can never be the heir. She asks her to leave. It ends up being Prachi's dream. Aaliya asks Ranbir to sit down next to Rhea so that the puja can start. Dida tells Prachi to say what she wants to say before it’s too late. Prachi says she got emotional but it’s okay and then she asks Sahana if Dida knows about her pregnancy. The puja starts. Rhea sits on the weighing machine.

Rhea and Ranbir are asked to dance. Prachi gets emotional and sad looking at them and then she leaves. Ranbir tries to go behind her but Sahana tells him to leave her alone. Pallavi takes Rhea to the room so she can rest. Pallavi blesses her saying she deserves this. Aaliya tells her that everyone is happy but a big problem is going to come in her life. Rhea gets tensed. Prachi sits on the weighing machine and thinks that it would’ve been beautiful if she also got the opportunity to be a part of this ritual and get blessings for her baby.

Pallavi and Aaliya come there and ask her to move. Pallavi says you could never give love to Ranbir and you could not give him a baby too. Prachi leaves crying. Sahana asks them to have some shame and not talk like this.

