Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Rhea to shift to Ranbir’s room

In today’s episode, Aaliya asks Rhea to get rid of the tablets. Sahana goes to Prachi and shows her the tablets and mixes them with juice and drinks it. She behaves sloppy and Prachi asks her what’s wrong with her. Sahana starts laughing and Prachi leaves to get kaada for her. Rhea tells she’s feeling scared that they might hit get caught. Aaliya assures her that nothing will happen and Rhea says she’s still feeling scared.

Pallavi comes and asks why’s Rhea scared. Aaliya says that Rhea is scared about her future as she doesn’t even stay with Ranbir in the same room despite being his wife. Pallavi says this is a very small issue and asks Rhea to pack her bags and shift to Ranbir’s room. Rhea gets happy and hugs Pallavi. Ranbir goes to Prachi and she asks him what does he want. He ties the sacred thread on her hand and says it’s for her safety and they both look at each other. He tells he’s feeling hungry but that she won’t believe him. He leaves after informing her that he will prove his innocence to her soon and will handle her hatred few more days. Prachi prepares the kaada for Sahana.

Ranbir comes to his room and asks why is Rhea’s clothes in his wardrobe. Pallavi says Rhea and he will stay together. Ranbir is shocked and leaves. Rhea asks him where’s he going and he tells her he’ll be back. He goes and informs Prachi that Rhea is shifting to his room and asks her to stop her. She asks him only to do it. He asks her to say that she’ll shift to his room but she replies that she won’t and leaves. He thinks he should talk to Rhea about this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

