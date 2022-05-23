Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir gains consciousness

In today’s episode, the doctor warns Prachi to go home or she’ll reveal everything to Pallavi. Pallavi tells that she’s not interested in Prachi’s life as she doesn’t even think she’s ill. Pallavi asks Prachi to take Dida along with her and leave. The doctor tells Prachi that she should take care of her baby as it’s her responsibility and reminds her that she’s her responsibility as well that’s why she didn’t feel bad blackmailing her. She assures her that Ranbir will be fine as everyone from the family are here and asks her to go and rest. She tells Sahana to take Prachi home.

Prachi comes home snd looks at Ranbir’s photo and tells that she will apologize to him for hundred times and confess her love a thousand times but tells that she wants him back home soon. She opens their wedding album and cries reminiscing their moments. She recalls her and Ranbir’s talk of planning their children’s lives. Dida and Sahana sit and talk together. Prachi calls Vikram and asks him how’s Ranbir. Vikram asks her to stop crying first. The nurse comes and informs him that Ranbir gained consciousness. He informs her that Ranbir’s awake and cuts the call. The nurse tells him that Ranbir wants to meet Prachi first. He tried calling her but she doesn’t pick up as she was in the washroom.

Pallavi tells Rhea to go home and bring Prachi and gets angry. Rhea goes home recalling Ranbir’s words. Prachi tells Sahana that Ranbir deserves to know the truth and stay happy. On the other hand, Ranbir looks at Prachi’s mangalsutra and tells he loves her a lot and will return home with her only. Prachi tells Sahana that she will run away with him if needed and start her own family soon. Rhea comes and overhears them and drops the bottle. They turn back and look at her.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir's condition gets critical