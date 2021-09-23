Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd September 2021, Written Update: Siddharth suspects Rhea

In today's episode, Daljeet reminds Prachi about the garlic in the prasad, and she says that it wasn't done by accident and that it was done on purpose to frame Prachi. She claims that she would never imagine anyone would do such a thing. Daljeet cautions Prachi about Rhea, but Prachi dismisses her claim.

Rhea shows up and says she'll help Prachi. When Prachi claims all the work is done, she brings her along. Rhea instructs Prachi to contact Ranbir and request that he come over so that she may feel good. During the conversation, Ranbir reveals that Sid was inquiring about Prachi since she used to work in the office and that it would be helpful if she could be back. Rhea questions Prachi about why she didn't tell her that she used to work.

Abhi gets out of bed and goes in quest of booze. When Pragya inquires as to what he is looking for, he replies that he is going to see his buddies. He makes excuses to go out. Pragya demands that he demonstrate that his health has improved. They get into a playful scuffle. Tanu has a stash of local booze that she intends to deliver to Abhi and to use it against Pragya. Abhi's hands begin to shake, and he walks away.

Siddharth suspects that Rhea loves someone else and asks Ranbir about it. Ranbir tells Sid to give her some space and not to overthink things. Ranbir suggests that he should talk to Rhea about his concerns.

When Ranbir returns home, he invites Prachi to spend time with him. He gives her anklets as a present. When Rhea sees Ranbir and Prachi together, she becomes envious. Ranbir and Prachi have a sweet moment, but Rhea ruins it. Rhea picks up the knife and attempts to injure herself.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

