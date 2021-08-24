Kumkum Bhagya, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Pragya informs Abhi that Tanu plans on selling him

This episode begins with Rhea worrying about the food delivery. On one side, Prachi's food is ready to be served and on the other side, Rhea's food hasn't been delivered. Chachi calls both of them to serve the food as the guests are waiting. A few minutes later, the delivery boy arrives and Rhea rushes towards her kitchen to transfer it to the bowl. She was hurrying and did not realize that the food was extremely hot and due to this, the entire bowl fell off her hand and gets spilled on the floor. She fears that her lie will be caught and Pallavi will give the household key to Prachi. She collects the fallen food and stores it in the bowl. Later, Siddharth calls Rhea and asks for a favor but she refuses to help him and suggests him to ask Prachi as she has worked with him previously. Hence, he calls Prachi and asks her to help and therefore she leaves the kitchen. Rhea uses this opportunity and immediately enters the kitchen and picks up Prachi's food and replaces with her spoiled food and later kicks it down and therefore, makes the food fall on the ground.

Later, Prachi enters and is shocked to find out that her food is fallen down on the ground.

On the other side, Pragya worries about Abhi and therefore calls him. He is drunk and is constantly thinking about Pragya destroying his business. He picks up her calls and comments that Pragya always hated him. She misunderstood and informs him that Tanu wishes to sell him but she doesn’t wish to buy him.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.