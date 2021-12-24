Kumkum Bhagya, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Ranbir and Rhea’s wedding reception

In today's episode, Prachi asks Rhea if she solved the caterer's problem. Rhea says that she has begun to doubt her connection with Ranbir as Prachi had a relationship with Siddharth. Prachi asks her to be careful of her words. Rhea reminds Prachi of the challenge. Rhea asks Prachi not to come to the party and taunts her. Prachi learns that Pallavi threw the party for Ranbir and Rhea’s wedding reception. Rhea claims that she is Ranbir's life and pride, whereas Prachi is his mistake and guilt. Prachi says she will come to watch Rhea's tears when her dreams fail. Prachi is well aware that the party has been planned to humiliate her.

Vikram and Pallavi attend to the guests. Alia praises Rhea for her hard work. Rhea wants Prachi to sign the divorce papers. Dida inquires to Vikram about Alia. Vikram tells that Pallavi has forgiven Alia, but she didn’t forgive Prachi. Pallavi introduces Renu and Rahul to the guests. Prachi is stressed and experiences stomach ache. Ranbir finds Prachi disturbed. He picks her earring to help her. He urges her not to be upset with herself. He says that they can have a happy life. When Ranbir goes to comfort Prachi, the pain vanished. She asks the baby whether he likes his father's touch. She does not want the baby to be dependent on Ranbir.

Pallavi introduces Ranbir and Rhea as a couple. She informs them that it is Ranbir and Rhea's wedding reception. Ranbir excuses and goes to Prachi. She questions him about why he left the reception party. He inquires as to whether she was aware of it, as he was unaware. She wonders if he'd cancel the celebration if he knew. He states that he will not cancel it. She claims that it would have been better if it had been cancelled. Ranbir thinks Prachi always hurts him. Pallavi questions Prachi's presence at the party. Pallavi and Prachi argue.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read : Kumkum Bhagya, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea and Alia meet a Lawyer