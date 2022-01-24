Kumkum Bhagya, 24 January 2022, Written Update: Ranbir starts to ignore Prachi

In today's episode, Sahana tells Ranbir that she wants to talk to him about the baby. He asks her to discuss it with Prachi first. He vows to always be there for her.

Sahana approaches Prachi. She tells Prachi that Ranbir has the right to know about his child. Prachi claims that Ranbir called her characterless and didn't trust her. Prachi takes Sahana to Ranbir's room and says that Ranbir saw Sid and her in the room and believes the baby belongs to Sid. She says that she will not speak to anybody if Ranbir upsets her with doubts again. Ranbir opens the door and inquires about the situation. Prachi asks Sahana if she should tell Ranbir the truth. Sahana is worried and urges Prachi not to disclose anything. Sahana says that she is feeling sleepy and leaves from there. Rhea finds Prachi outside Ranbir's room. She feels happy as she sees Ranbir close the door on Prachi's face.

Pallavi, Alia and Rhea discuss the Lohri celebrations the next morning. Rhea informs them that she witnessed Ranbir slamming the door on Prachi's face. Prachi extends her best wishes to Vikram and Dida and accepts their blessings. Prachi is overjoyed. Vikram asks Pallavi to bless Prachi. Rhea inquires as to when Ranbir will wish her. He recalls a roadside friend's advice to ignore Prachi and focus on Rhea. He informs Rhea that she is correct; he will prioritise those who care about him. He asks her to make tea for him. He annoys Prachi by ignoring her. Prachi is upset by his alienated behaviour, but he makes it clear that she asked him to stay away from her.

Dida goes to Sahana's room and finds Sahana crying. Sahana expresses her displeasure at the prospect of Ranbir and Prachi living apart while they are so in love. Dida claims that when there is love, there will be disputes. When Sahana narrates the previous night's incident, Dida laughs and shares an idea. Sahana is pleased to hear this and warmly embraces Dida. Prachi goes there to meet Sahana.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 21 January 2022, Written Update: Sahana talks to Ranbir about the child