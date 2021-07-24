Kumkum Bhagya 24 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi accuses Ranbir and Prachi of brainwashing Siddharth

Pallavi tells Prachi that all her sweet talks won’t change her mind and all of them need to get out of her house. Ranbir couldn’t bear Pallavi talking so rudely to Prachi and putting up false allegations against her. Hence, he corrected her and said that Prachi didn’t force him to marry rather he was the one who forced her to marry him. He also told her that he has come here to help Siddharth and does not wish to hear anything against Prachi. Pallavi puts false allegations against them and says that she has figured it out that Ranbir and Prachi are playing a big game and have brainwashed Siddharth. They purposely got Siddharth married to a girl that she didn’t approve of and repeated the same act.

Siddharth tells Pallavi that she is wrong and is misjudging the situation, but Pallavi refuses to hear a word and asks him to leave her house. At that moment, Rhea speaks up and reveals herself. This shocks Pallavi, Rhea tells her that she isn’t able to forget the past but it can’t change the present that is her and Siddharth’s marriage and she insisted on putting the past behind them and move forward with this marriage. She also tells the entire event that went behind the marriage and brought her and Siddharth together.

Meanwhile, Gautam goes to meet Pragya with the purpose of charming her and clearing out the issues related to the Mehra Mansion. He offers her a farmhouse instead of the mansion and Pragya agrees to check the farmhouse and take it instead the mansion.

