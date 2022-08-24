Kumkum Bhagya, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Sahana learns Siddharth’s truth

In today’s episode, Rhea thanks Siddharth for helping them make their lie come true as he lied for their benefit. Siddharth tells that he can’t tolerate this anymore he just wants to go and die. Rhea asks him not to talk about death as he is needed for the world and also for her. Aaliya asks her not to talk like that as he might fall in love with her and they both laugh. Rhea tells him that they will release his sister once Ranbir accepts her as his legal wife. They torture him. Ranbir drinks in the house. Sahana hears Aaliya and Rhea laughing so she goes closer to hear them.

She gets shocked when she hears Siddharth asking them to let him go as he has done his work but they tell him that they won’t let his sister that easily. She thinks she needs to tell Prachi and Ranbir but the vase falls down. Rhea comes out to check but Sahana hides. Rhea goes back in and Sahana rushes to find Prachi and Ranbir. Rhea tortures Siddharth more. Sahana goes to Prachi’s room but doesn’t find her. She comes and asks Pallavi if she saw Prachi.

Pallavi tells she thought Prachi was a genuine person but she didn’t know she’d end up being like this. She tells that she thought Prachi was going to be the mother of Ranbir’s child and she got so happy but now she curses that Prachi doesn’t come back as she broke their family. Sahana gets shocked and asks her not to speak like that as it might come true. Ranbir drives rashly and is about to get in an accident but gets saved. Sahana goes back to the room and finds a note.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Siddharth feels bad for lying