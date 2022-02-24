Kumkum Bhagya, 24th February 2022, Written Update: Rhea follows Prachi

In today’s episode, Prachi goes to meet Dr. Madhu after informing the receptionist. Rhea asks the receptionist where did Prachi go. The receptionist tells she can't reveal the details. Rhea tells she’s her friend and she forgot her phone and she needs to give it to her. She shows a photo of her and Prachi as proof. The receptionist agrees and tells her that Prachi went to meet Dr. Madhu. Aaliya asks Pallavi why is she asking Ranbir if he still likes Prachi as the answer is obvious. She tells Pallavi to ask Ranbir to focus on his relationship with Rhea.

The doctor asks Prachi if she’s arguing with someone and taking stress. Prachi thinks about her fights with Pallavi and Rhea. The doctor tells her that she’s getting her pain because of that stress. Rhea searches for Prachi and wonders why she’s meet a gynaecologist. The doctor informs Prachi that her pregnant has become a little complicated and Rhea gets shocked overhearing their conversation. Ranbir tells Vikram that he wants to be with Prachi but she doesn’t want him. He tells Prachi keeps punishing him intentionally. Vikram tells him to give Prachi some time as she’s not entirely wrong. Ranbir tells he’s glad to know that some people in the family actually like Prachi. Prachi gets shocked seeing Rhea and she asks Prachi why’s she playing such a dirty game.

Sahana comes and tells her she’s the one who’s pregnant. Rhea and Sahana get into an argument. Later, Prachi thanks Sahana for entering at the right time and saving her from Rhea. Sahana tells she’s scared of how Ranbir will react when Rhea confronts him. Rhea asks Ranbir about Sahana and he tells he knew it before but didn’t want to tell as Sahana should’ve been the one to reveal it. Prachi rushes to her room and Rhea wonders if Prachi is pregnant.

