Kumkum Bhagya, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Prachi meets with an accident

In today’s episode, Pallavi says they would have never accepted Prachi's baby and there's no chance she can be pregnant now. Prachi runs to the road thinking of everything but a car hits her and she falls down. A lady gets out of the car. Sahana asks Ranbir why he can't see Prachi's worries. She asks him how’s Rhea pregnant if he married her forcibly. She tells him that Pallavi and Aaliya called Prachi a barren woman and Prachi couldn't bear that so she left.

Prachi gains consciousness and realised that she's inside the car with the lady. She gets down and starts walking. Aaliya hugs Rhea telling her that she’s pregnant with Ranbir's baby and tells she did her work wonderfully. Aaliya opens the door on hearing something. She finds Sahana's earring. Sahana cries in the room for Prachi. Aaliya sees her and thinks if she heard them, she would have been angry and not crying. She sees both her earrings are there. She wonders who heard her. Ranbir goes to a temple in search of Prachi.

Prachi goes to their rented house and thinks of all the memories they had. Aaliya tells Rhea it's not Sahana. Aaliya tells her that she made Ranbir believe she's pregnant even when she's not. Rhea says she will plan and plot but she won't lie about her baby. A flashback is shown. Aaliya asks Rhea to get pregnant but Rhea says Ranbir never touches her. Aaliya tells her to act pregnant. Rhea says she will spike his drink. Flashback ends. Aaliya tells her she trapped him. Rhea tells her she's really pregnant.

