Kumkum Bhagya, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Ranbir and Rhea argue

In today’s episode, Prachi comes to give the kadha for Sahana but doesn’t spot her in her room. Then, she reads Dida’s note saying she took Sahana with her as she was acting crazy. Ranbir enters his room and Rhea tells him she changed everything according to his likes. He tells them they can’t stay in the same room as he doesn’t believe in their marriage. Prachi stops in front of his room. Ranbir notices her through the mirror and tells he’s not a kid so he’s telling her firmly that they can’t sleep in the same bed.

Rhea asks him how can he say that despite them being married. Ranbir tells that’s his decision and hopes Prachi will step in and stand with him. Prachi enters the room and recalls seeing them sleeping together and walks away. Ranbir gets shocked. Rhea tells he hurt her by saying that and Ranbir tells he could never keep her happy as he doesn’t love her and tells they can’t sleep together as he still loves Prachi. Rhea tells they can sleep in the same room but separately as one can sleep on the couch and the other on the bed. Ranbir asks her to tell that to Pallavi as he doesn’t want people to think otherwise and leaves. Rhea thinks she will get Prachi out of his life soon.

Sahana cries and tells no one understands Ranbir. Prachi asks her to stop taking his side and gives her kadha. Prachi comes and tells Ranbir that she can’t forgive him for sleeping with Rhea. He tells he didn’t sleep with her and promises her to prove his innocence. Rhea tells Aaliyah about her fight with Ranbir.

