Kumkum Bhagya, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Prachi falls ill

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Prachi that Ranbir wants to meet her. Prachi gets emotional. Aaliya calls up Rhea and she cries and tells Aaliya that their planning and plotting failed and Prachi has won the fight. She tells her Prachi is feeling all happy and that she wants Ranbir to make her wear the mangalsutra and that she was talking to Sahana about eloping with him if he wants to. She tells Aaliya that if Prachi says any of this to Ranbir then he will happily hug her and make her his life partner.

Aaliya tells her not to worry and that she can still do so much as Ranbir married her just like she wanted to. Aaliya tells her that she shouldn't have told Prachi that Ranbir wanted to meet her as she should separate them. Rhea goes out and sees Prachi and Sahana trying to get a taxi. She picks up a broken glass bottle and goes to stab Prachi but Sahana calls Prachi and she goes and sits in a taxi. Rhea takes another car.

Ranbir thinks of his marriage with Prachi and smiles. He tells he will make her understand to give him another chance. Prachi tells Sahana that she is finally going to tell Ranbir the good news about her pregnancy. They reach the hospital. Rhea also stops the car and gets down. Prachi gets worried thinking about her baby. Prachi faints and Rhea shouts asking someone to get a stretcher. She asks Prachi to open her eyes.

