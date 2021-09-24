Kumkum Bhagya, 24th September 2021, Written Update: Pammi and Mitali instigate Baljeet

In today's episode, Rhea considers hurting herself, but she comes to a halt and vows not to repeat the same mistake. She believes that she will not harm herself, but rather kill Prachi so that she will live happily ever after with Ranbir.

Abhi searches the entire house for alcohol. Pragya consults with the doctor, who tells her not to allow Abhi to consume alcohol for the time being since it is toxic. Pragya refuses to let Abhi drink, and he lashes out. He warns her not to approach him and then walks away. Abhi tells Daadi that Pragya doesn't understand his situation and that he can't survive without alcohol.

At Alia and Tanu’s behest, Pammi and Mitali go to instigate Baljeet. Pragya is depressed as she recalls Abhi's words. Shagun asks Pragya how long Tanu and the family will be staying here, then complains about how much they are bothering her. Pragya apologises on their behalf. Shagun inquires as to what is bothering Pragya and assures her that they are always willing to assist her. They advise her not to abandon Abhi and to always be there for him during this difficult time.

Pammi and Mitali arrive with Baljeet and begin acting to provoke her against Pragya. They both depart after Baljeet does not respond. Baljeet begins to reflect on Abhi's words as well as Pammi's discussion.

When Pragya enters the room, she finds Abhi consuming alcohol. She grabs the bottle and inquires as to where he got it. Abhi asks why she wants him to give up alcohol. She claims she can deal with Abhi's rage but not with his deteriorating health.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

