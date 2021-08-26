Kumkum Bhagya, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Prachi meets Abhi

Rhea serves Prachi’s food and everyone praises her and Rhea. Prachi brings in the sweet and informs Pallavi that the entire food fell down. Pallavi is disappointed but does not say anything in front of the guest. Rhea gets a lot of praise from the guest meanwhile, Prachi appears irresponsible. After they all left, Pallavi asks her how she can be so clumsy and drop the food. Ranbir’s grandmother takes her side but Pallavi asks her to stop. Pallavi makes up things in her mind and says that Prachi’s food must be bad that’s why she dropped it. Chachi adds fire and Pallavi scolds her more. Rhea jumps in and tries to gain Pallavi’s love and she is successfully able to do so.

At the night, Ranbir enters in and hugs Prachi and says that Pallavi is scolding her unnecessarily. She informs Ranbir that Rhea finally accepted her as a sister and is supporting her full-heartedly. She says that she will always support Rhea and be present for her. She later gets a call from their previous house landlady and she gives her address to Pragya house.

Meanwhile, Pallavi tells Vikram that Prachi is a disappointment and does not belong in this family. She tells that Rhea is a savior and Prachi always destroys things.

On the other side, Abhi hears the news but misunderstands it and disconnects the call. He picks up alcohol and starts drinking to a level where he can’t walk properly. Unfortunately, he crashes with a car that belonged to Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir asks that what is he doing here and therefore, Abhi reveals that Tanu sold him to Pragya.

