Kumkum Bhagya, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Rhea gets suspicious of Prachi

In the previous episode, Rhea followed Prachi.

In today’s episode, Rhea wonders why is Prachi seeming like she’s pregnant and goes to check her room. Prachi comes and asks Rhea what is she doing. Rhea stammers and Sahana comes and tells Prachi that Dida is calling her. Prachi leaves with her and Sahana asks her why’s she worried. Prachi tells Rhea didn’t believe them yesterday that’s why she’s spying on her. She says that she took the tablets with her so she wouldn’t find out she’s pregnant. Sahana asks her not to worry as Rhea is always interested in others’ lives.

Dida asks them to come inside her room. They see Ranbir with her. She advices Prachi and Ranbir to become friends. Ranbir and Prachi say no together. Ranbir tells she always fights with him. Dida tells them to become friends for the sake of Pallavi and Vikram’s anniversary as she doesn’t want anything to ruin their day. Prachi agrees. Pallavi asks Rhea to return the room keys that she stole. Rhea throws it and walks off. Dida tells Sahana to prepare the list of responsibilities they’ll be getting for tomorrow’s function. Prachi tells she’ll take care of decorations, Ranbir agrees on working on the music and Dida tells she’ll take care of catering and invitations. Rhea checks Prachi’s room and finds pickle, lemon and a pregnancy tablet strip in the dustbin. She wonders why’re they in Prachi’s room. She checks Prachi’s phone and sees Siddhant’s text asking her to take care of the baby and her.

Rhea tells Aaliya that Prachi is pregnant with Siddhant’s child and wants to take over the wealth by claiming the baby is Ranbir’s. Aaliya is shocked. Rhea tells them they need to find proof so Ranbir can disown her soon. The next day, Dida wishes Vikram and Pallavi for their anniversary and tells she arranged a party. Ranbir smiles looking at Prachi take care of the decorations.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 24th February 2022, Written Update: Rhea follows Prachi