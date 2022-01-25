Kumkum Bhagya, 25 January 2022, Written Update: Rhea’s feelings for Ranbir shock Pallavi

In today's episode, Sahana hugs Dida. Prachi asks what’s the matter. Dida says that Sahana does not have appropriate clothing for Lohri. Dida gives clothes to Prachi and Sahana. Pallavi fights with Vikram for Rhea and asks him why he blessed Prachi. Vikram says that he couldn’t stop himself from blessing Prachi. Pallavi says that she will not allow anybody to treat Rhea unfairly. Vikram claims that Prachi has also suffered badly and reminds her that she is not only Rhea's mother-in-law, but she also has other responsibilities. Vikram reveals to Dida why Pallavi is upset with him. Dida supports Vikram.

Prachi gets confused and selects other dresses for Lohri. Sahana asks her why she is not wearing Dida’s gifted dress. Prachi accidentally reveals that it's not Ranbir’s favourite colour, so she doesn’t want to wear the dress. Sahana teases her. Prachi says she wants to be happy for her child. Sahana says she will make the Lohri celebrations memorable for Prachi and for her child.

Rhea tells Alia how much she loves Ranbir. She then expresses her rage by stating that she despises Prachi more than she loves Ranbir. Rhea claims that her goal is gradually being achieved because no one in the house cares about Prachi, and Ranbir seems equally unconcerned. But, as Alia points out, Prachi and Ranbir's past love might ruin her plans. Rhea advises her to relax because she believes she is succeeding. Rhea says she will continue to love Ranbir as long as Prachi loves him. Pallavi overhears Rhea expressing her real feelings about Ranbir and gets shocked.

Ranbir compliments Sahana's look, and she also compliments him. Sahana teases Ranbir. When Jay arrives, Ranbir notices that he is staring at Sahana. Jay feels shy when Ranbir says he will look good with Sahana. Sahana informs Dida that Prachi will be dressed in Ranbir's favourite colour. Rhea overhears this and ignores it.

During the Lohri celebrations, Prachi bumps into Rhea, who taunts Prachi and tries to belittle her.

