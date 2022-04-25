Kumkum Bhagya, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Vikram learns the truth

In today’s episode, Prachi scolds Sahana for telling Pallavi about her pregnancy and is thankful that she didn't pay attention to Sahana's words as she wants Ranbir to know about it first. Vikram overhears this. Rhea, angered about Ranbir getting shot slaps Nick and he tells her that Tony shot Ranbir by mistake. He tells he has tried to kill Prachin twice and now just wants his money and Preethi back. Aaliya says she will give him both. Rhea heads back to the hospital. Preethi asks what about her job if she wants her to go out of station. Aaliya says she will tell the family members that she got a long vacation and will call her when everything settles.

Vikram asks what happened when Sahana explains the situation. They talk about Pallavi and her possessiveness towards Ranbir and he asks Prachi to not feel bad over her bad behavior. Prachi tells she understands Pallavi’s concern and also says she is getting a stomachache and wants to see a gynecologist. Vikram consoles Pallavi when the doctor informs that Ranbir is out of danger. Prachi is asked to take care of her baby and be stress free in any way possible. She takes the doctor's number to speak to her about high-risk pregnancy.

Dida, Vikram and Pallavi visit Ranbir and he acts as if he is in pain to fool them. He later laughs and asks them about Prachi. Pallavi says that he should be concerned over Rhea as she is more injured and not Prachi. Rhea gets her first aid done. Rhea walks in with Aaliya. Ranbir asks her to look after herself as he wants to go home. He asks for a discharge and Rhea thanks him for saving her life.

