Kumkum Bhagya, 25th August 2022, Written Update: Prachi gets kidnapped

In today’s episode, Sahana reads the letter written by Prachi to Ranbir stating that he doesn’t love her because he didn’t trust her like she trusted him. She tells that she’s going away and asks him to take care and tells that a response isn’t necessary. Sahana cries reading the letter and rushes out. She bumps into Rhea. Rhea asks her to look where she’s going.

Sahana tells her that she’s not Prachi so she shouldn’t test her patience and blames her for Prachi leaving the house. Rhea rejoices learning that Prachi left the house and goes to Prachi’s room and tells that now she will shift all her things here as Prachi is not there to snatch her away from Ranbir. Aaliya comes and she tells her also about Prachi leaving the house. Prachi cries and falls down. A man comes and helps her and asks if she’s fine. She tells yes and the man asks her if she wants a drop. She says no and asks him to leave.

He kidnaps her with someone else’s aid. Ranbir lies unconscious in front of them. Sahana searches for Prachi by yelling her name. The kidnappers ask her not to make any sound or they’ll kill her. They put her in a van. Sahana hears the voice and turns towards the van. Prachi yells and Sahana realises that it’s Prachi and sees her bracelet on the floor. She runs behind the van. She sees Ranbir and tries to wake him up. She realises that he’s drunk and wonders what to do.

