Kumkum Bhagya, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Dida doubts Pallavi’s intentions

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Rhea that she will bend down in front of Prachi till that baby is born and leaves. Aaliya tells her that when Pallavi gets angry, she keeps it inside and makes a big plan. Ranbir hugs Dida and says that Prachi has kept all her stuff back. He hugs Pallavi and thanks her for stopping Prachi and accepting her. Pallavi tells him that she's planning to keep a puja for Prachi's baby and then a party later. He tells them to wake up early to make all the arrangements.

Ranbir goes to Prachi's room and keeps a glass of juice. Prachi wakes up and be tells her to drink the juice and leaves. Prachi says it's very sweet. Sahana tells her that he brought it so she should drink it. Prachi tells that she's staying back in the house because of Pallavi and not him. Sahana tells her Aryan is also coming to the party. Rhea sees Shaina and hugs her. She hears Dida talk to the Pandit about the puja for the mother and the baby and thinks it's for Rhea. Ranbir tells her that it's for Prachi and her baby. Shaina gets shocked. Rhea takes Shaina from there to explain everything.

Pallavi tells Prachi and Ranbir to take blessings together. Dida goes into the kitchen and tells Pallavi that she's happy that she has finally accepted Prachi. Pallavi tells her that Prachi will get what she deserves. Dida wonders if she’s up to something. Shaina asks Rhea if her fake pregnancy flopped. Rhea tells that Prachi stole her thunder. Aaliya comes there and asks Rhea to be normal and good and asks her not to do any drama.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Pallavi reveals her true intentions