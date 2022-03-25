Kumkum Bhagya, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Prachi gets jealous

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Aaliya that she felt bad when Ranbir told that he’s still stuck with Prachi. Aaliya tells her not to worry and asks her to fight for her love. Prachi opens the door so Ranbir can come sleep in her room on the sofa and thinks she won’t let him sleep on the bed. Ranbir tries to sleep in the study room but can’t. Prachi thinks he won’t come and gets angry and walks to the study room. Ranbir goes to Prachi’s room but doesn’t find her. He thinks of having a bath there and goes inside the bathroom.

Prachi doesn’t find him in the study room so thinks he must be with Rhea and goes to check her room. Sahana comes and asks what’s she doing and tells she has a bad headache. Prachi tells her that she’s checking if Ranbir is sleeping with Rhea. Sahana knocks on the door and Rhea opens the door and asks them what happened as they disturbed her sleep. Sahana goes and falls on her bed. Rhea asks Prachi if she came to check Ranbir is sleeping with her as she’s insecure. Prachi tells she might be a little jealous and tells she provoked her so now she might do anything that won’t be good for her and walks away. Sahana tells Rhea that provoking Prachi was a mistake.

They go to Prachi’s room and Sahana tells it’s cute how she got jealous. Ranbir comes out and tells that’s nice to hear, looks at the pillow and bed sheet on the sofa, and tells he knows she was waiting for her. She tells it’s her room so she can sleep anywhere. He pulls her cheeks and tells she’s too cute and asks her to make breakfast and leaves. Rhea sees him coming out of Prachi’s room and thinks she needs to separate them.

