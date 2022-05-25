Kumkum Bhagya, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Rhea plots to separate Prachi and Ranbir

In today’s episode, Rhea takes Prachi to the hospital. The doctor comes and tells that the patient is critical and shifts her to the OT. Rhea wonders why did she save Prachi's life as they're both enemies and wonders if her emotions of being a sister are awakening. Then she decides to not tell anyone in the family that Prachi is admitted to the hospital and hopes that she dies. She thinks if anyone does get to know she's in a critical state then she will lie and tell that she didn't want to bother anyone as they were all tensed for Ranbir and she believed that she will get better soon.

The doctor comes and asks Rhea what is her blood group and she replies it doesn't match. The doctor says if Prachi doesn't get blood the condition will be very serious and goes in. Rhea smiles thinking her plan is good and thinks that no one will even suspect her as it's an accident. She thinks Aaliya is there to support her but her ideas don't always work out. She goes and Pallavi asks her about Prachi. Rhea tells that she thought Prachi would've reached already as she had informed her long back. Pallavi gets angry at Prachi and goes inside the ward with Rhea. He asks them where’s Prachi and Pallavi tells that she didn’t come.

The doctor informs Prachi that the nurse has gone to inform Rhea about her pregnancy. Prachi gets shocked and runs. The nurse comes and tells Rhea that she wants to tell that Prachi is doing better. Ranbir gets shocked after learning that she was admitted to the hospital. She tells Rhea that she wants to tell something. Prachi comes and hugs the nurse and informs her that her pregnancy has to be kept a secret. She goes back and then later Ranbir leaves telling he’ll be back.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

