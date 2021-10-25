Kumkum Bhagya, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Abhi sings for Pragya

In today's episode, Pragya inquires as to why Abhi has stopped singing. Abhi claims that there were no reasons for him to sing because he didn't have any happiness, romance, or inspiration in his life. Pragya asks him to sing as things have started to change.

Rhea approaches Ranbir and inquires whether Prachi is working with Sid. Ranbir responds that they are. Ranbir attempts to persuade Rhea that there is nothing between Sid and Prachi as she thinks. Rhea challenges Ranbir to prove her point that there is something between Prachi and that Sid is wrong. Prachi and Sid have a conversation about Ranbir. She expresses her desire to shower immeasurable love on Ranbir. Rhea overhears their discussion. Prachi visits Sid, and the two have some nice moments together.

Pragya demands Abhi to sing, but he refuses. Pragya brings a guitar to Abhi. He gets emotional and claims he hasn't held it in a long time. Pragya persuades him to sing. Abhi sings a song while playing the guitar. Tanu and Alia head to the room after hearing the music.

Pragya smiles as she recalls the time she and Abhi spent together. Alia and Tanu sneak into Pragya's room and are surprised. Pragya glances at them and informs them that it is a personal concert and that it will be personal before closing the door. Abhi thanks Pragya for the guitar and for renovating his old office.

Alia and Tanu discuss Pragya and Abhi's growing closeness. When Abhi walks downstairs and asks for Pragya. Tanu tells Abhi that he is acting as if he is falling in love. Even if "I am in love," he continues, "who are you to ask me?" Tanu replies, "I'm your wife, and I've been there for you through thick and thin". He urges her not to show right on him since only Pragya has that right on him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Rhea conspires against Prachi and Siddharth