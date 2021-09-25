Kumkum Bhagya, 25th September 2021, Written Update: Rhea’s ploy to get close to Ranbir

In today's episode, Pragya is unable to prevent Abhi from drinking. Pragya inquires as to where he obtained the alcohol. He recalls Alia approaching him and handing him the alcohol bottle. He avoids answering Pragya. Alia overhears their discussion. Alia recalls Tanu instructing her to offer Abhi alcohol to sway him to their side.

Tanu approaches Pragya. Pragya confronts her about whether she supplied alcohol to Abhi. Tanu declines. Tanu wonders why she is concerned about Abhi. Pragya refuses to answer her questions. Tanu inquires whether she has rekindled her feelings for Abhi. Pragya turns and goes away. Tanu becomes apprehensive.

Abhi and Pragya have a discussion. Abhi claims she dislikes him in the middle of the talk, but she denies it. When he wonders what's between them, she replies that it's something between love and hatred. He then concludes that she likes him.

Siddharth leaves Rhea a message. She brightens as she reads the message. At the breakfast table, everyone is waiting. Ranbir arrives and adds to the merriment. When Rhea arrives, family members inquire about Sid's whereabouts. She takes advantage of the message and puts on a show in front of the family members to spend some time with Ranbir.

Pallavi instructs Ranbir to call Sid immediately and inquire about this. Pallavi questions Sid on why he left for Bangalore without notifying anybody. She asks that he apologise to Rhea. Rhea hangs up the phone and pretends to be talking to him in front of his family, claiming that there is a network problem. But Sid makes a callback. Pallavi answers and says Rhea would be in Bangalore and asks him to pick her up.

Rhea now walks away, making excuses about how she would go to Bangalore alone since she is claustrophobic and paranoid. Prachi visits Rhea's room to comfort her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 23rd September 2021, Written Update: Siddharth suspects Rhea